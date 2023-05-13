American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

