Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $68,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $71,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

