Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $361,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.