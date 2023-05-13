Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $446,000 Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

FTC Solar Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTC Solar news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 346,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,718 shares of company stock worth $722,846. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTC Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.