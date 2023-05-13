Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 3,290 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $45.70 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

