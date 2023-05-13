Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 48,030 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

