Cohen Lawrence B Buys 6,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

