Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,751 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

