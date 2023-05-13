Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after acquiring an additional 130,075 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

