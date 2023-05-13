Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 266.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

