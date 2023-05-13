Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,148 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 57,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

