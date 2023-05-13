Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

