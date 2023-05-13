FORA Capital LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.3 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

