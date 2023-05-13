Raymond James & Associates Purchases 985 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.12. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

