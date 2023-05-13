Raymond James & Associates Sells 163,079 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

TROW opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

