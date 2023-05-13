Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $28,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.