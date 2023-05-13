Raymond James & Associates Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.85% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

