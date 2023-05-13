Raymond James & Associates Has $29.29 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

