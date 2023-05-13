Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $141.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

