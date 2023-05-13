FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

