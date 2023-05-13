Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

