Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Stock Performance

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $82.02 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

