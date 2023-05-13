LSV Asset Management Has $8.29 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,041,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

