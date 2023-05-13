Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.48%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

