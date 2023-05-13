KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.45%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

