Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.88. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

