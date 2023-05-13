UBS Group AG Purchases 204,001 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $64,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

