Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,636,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

