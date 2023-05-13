Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $298.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.