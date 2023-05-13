UBS Group AG Has $78.99 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of AmerisourceBergen worth $78,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.