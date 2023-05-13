Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.