National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

