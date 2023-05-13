Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,444 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

