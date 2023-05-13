Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,133 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

SQ stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

