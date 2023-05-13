Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

