Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $410,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan



Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

