LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.48% of Shoe Carnival worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

