California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ciena worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,123 shares of company stock worth $1,098,980. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

