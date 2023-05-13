Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.