Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.