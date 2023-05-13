Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

