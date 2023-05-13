Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,927 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WHR opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $187.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

