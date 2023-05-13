California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.37 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

