Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,892.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,344 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

