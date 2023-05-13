Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

