California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $288.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.44. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $291.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

