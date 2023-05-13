California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,359 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

