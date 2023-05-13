Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,625 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAX stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.