California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,792 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

