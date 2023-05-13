California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.